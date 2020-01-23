HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of HVBC stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. HV Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.11.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HV Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of HV Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

