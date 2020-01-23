Hydro One (TSE:H) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00

Media stories about Hydro One (TSE:H) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hydro One earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CSFB cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.41.

Shares of H opened at C$26.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.49. Hydro One has a one year low of C$20.02 and a one year high of C$26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.77.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -408.23%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

