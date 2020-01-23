Ian Fier Sells 860 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $25,868.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ian Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ian Fier sold 529 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $8,559.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $31.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after purchasing an additional 438,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 403,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNTA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

