IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $743.00

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 743 ($9.77) and last traded at GBX 741 ($9.75), with a volume of 218239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 689 ($9.06).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 698.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 631.57. The company has a market capitalization of $597.47 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

