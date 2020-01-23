Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.67, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Inovalon by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

