Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Down 0.5%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.09, 23,031 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,904,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Inpixon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Inpixon alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 202.01% and a negative net margin of 462.40%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764,016 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Inpixon worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.