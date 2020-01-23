Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading Up 4.8%

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.59, approximately 135,681 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,109,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $771.47 million, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 92,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Inseego by 323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 118,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inseego by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 37,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,918,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 2,031,809 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

