Insider Buying: C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys £18,700 in Stock

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) insider Stewart Gilliland purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £18,700 ($24,598.79).

LON CCR opened at GBX 366 ($4.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. C&C Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 296 ($3.89) and a one year high of GBX 443.27 ($5.83). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 396.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 1,506.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital increased their target price on shares of C&C Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

