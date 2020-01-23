Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Buys £133,650 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Simon Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.72) per share, with a total value of £133,650 ($175,809.00).

Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Simon Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 903 ($11.88) per share, with a total value of £135,450 ($178,176.80).

Shares of LON FGT opened at GBX 891 ($11.72) on Thursday. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 8.22 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 966 ($12.71). The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 894.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 904.09.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.