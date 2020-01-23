Insider Selling: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $14,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas T. Sheehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00.

AIMT stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIMT. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

