Insider Selling: Belvoir Lettings PLC (LON:BLV) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Belvoir Lettings PLC (LON:BLV) insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96), for a total value of £59,600 ($78,400.42).

BLV stock opened at GBX 153 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 million and a PE ratio of 13.91. Belvoir Lettings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 89.10 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Separately, FinnCap lifted their target price on Belvoir Lettings from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 194 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Belvoir Lettings

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

