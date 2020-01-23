Insider Selling: Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Director Denver Lough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Polarityte Inc has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $107.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $24,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.