Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Trading Up 1.9%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s share price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 500,114 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 562,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.13.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTEC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth $125,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.