Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cascend Securities raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intel traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 3644508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

