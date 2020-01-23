Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IDXG has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

NASDAQ IDXG opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.16.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.