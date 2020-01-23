Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Shares Sold by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period.

BATS:PSMB opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.68%.

