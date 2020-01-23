Investors Buy High Volume of New York Community Bancorp Call Options (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,731% compared to the typical daily volume of 208 call options.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 240.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens set a $12.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

