Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 42,206 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,061% compared to the typical volume of 3,634 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE BBD opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 19,447.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.