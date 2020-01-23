Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 11,098 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,005% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,004 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $184.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.