Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 11,623 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,512% compared to the typical daily volume of 721 call options.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $4,930,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 20.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

NYSE EAF opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 97.65% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

