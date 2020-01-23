Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 538 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Accenture by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Accenture by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,359,000 after buying an additional 320,967 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN opened at $209.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $147.44 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

