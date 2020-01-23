Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 485,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FV. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 748.5% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,249,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 535,093 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,238,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 85,358 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 965,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,537 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

