Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $89.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock worth $6,955,834 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

