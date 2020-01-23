Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $1,846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,205 shares of company stock worth $68,637,036. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $182.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of 194.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

