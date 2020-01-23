Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99.

