Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

