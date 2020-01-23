Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.93 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $97.24 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

