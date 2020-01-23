Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

