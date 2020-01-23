Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 260,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 225,847 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 323,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 406,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

