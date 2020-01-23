Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 42,659 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $16,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in AES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 211,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

