Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,282 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 14,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NYSE GM opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

