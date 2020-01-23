Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $5.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2020 earnings at $6.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

ALV stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

