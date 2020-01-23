Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

CMC opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,835,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,263,000 after acquiring an additional 368,873 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $20,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,873 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.