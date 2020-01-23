Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bayerische Motoren Werke AG’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $9.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.