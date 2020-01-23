Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.20 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $470.10 million and a P/E ratio of -14.60. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

