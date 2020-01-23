JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. JetBlue Airways traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 9544193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $34,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 229 shares in the company, valued at $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $236,257. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

