Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 15,817 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,563% compared to the typical volume of 594 call options.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

