Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.00-9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.8-86.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.48 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.95-9.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $392.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.08. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.