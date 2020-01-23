Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Joint stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. Joint has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $226.66 million, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Joint by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Joint by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Joint by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Joint by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Joint by 1,199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

