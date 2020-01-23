K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.41

Shares of K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 513280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

KNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cormark raised K92 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $703.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38.

About K92 Mining (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

