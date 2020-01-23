KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.04

Shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.04 and last traded at $133.04, with a volume of 1141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYAY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.80.

About KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

