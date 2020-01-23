KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,830. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

