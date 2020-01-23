L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys A$33,489.98 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$33,489.98 ($23,751.76).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Raphael Lamm acquired 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm acquired 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm bought 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm bought 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm purchased 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm acquired 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

L1 Long Short Fund stock opened at A$1.60 ($1.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.53. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 52 week low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of A$1.85 ($1.31).

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

