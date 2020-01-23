L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE LHX opened at $219.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $139.42 and a twelve month high of $223.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.73.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

