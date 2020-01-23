Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $360.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $310.41 and last traded at $309.04, with a volume of 129025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.00.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura upped their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.80.

In related news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $1,102,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 551.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,509 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 657.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

