Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAWS. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $479.00 million, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $96,948.60. Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lawson Products by 132.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Lawson Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lawson Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.