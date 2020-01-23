LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.91

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.91 and last traded at $42.74, with a volume of 21905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.01.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,598 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

