Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXO opened at $86.17 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

