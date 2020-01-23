Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,707,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,047 shares of company stock worth $7,497,064. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $67.68 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

