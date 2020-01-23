Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,049,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,896,000 after buying an additional 59,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kellogg by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,970,000 after buying an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,317,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,569,000 after acquiring an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

